State Representative Steve Roberts (D-77th District) has been endorsed in his bid for the Missouri Senate by a state senator, a state representative, two citywide elected officials, four aldermen and four Democratic committeepeople.
State Senator Karla May said, “Steve Roberts has earned the respect of his colleagues and would be a welcome addition to the state Senate.”
State Rep. Wiley Price said, “Steve Roberts was selected by his peers to serve as chairman of the Black Caucus. He has done an exceptional job in that position of leadership and trust.”
St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said, “Steve Roberts has the essential experience, strength and conviction to make positive change happen in our city.”
St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts also endorsed Roberts.
He also was endorsed by St. Louis Aldermen Johns Collins-Muhammed, Pamela Boyd, Jess Todd and Marlene Davis, as well as Committeemen James Keys and LeRoy Carter and Committeewomen Laura Keys and Yolanda Brown.
Davis cited his pro-choice voting record, Collins-Muhammed his experience as a former prosecutor and Boyd his passion for justice reform.
Roberts is running as a Democrat for the 5th District senatorial seat, which is being vacated by state Senator Jamilah Nasheed due to term limits. The primary election will be held August 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.