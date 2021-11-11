Support for higher education in the St. Louis region and throughout the area has not waned during the COVID-19 pandemic and an unfavorable economic climate.
More than 2.9 million in scholarships and grants was pledged toward Donald M. Suggs Scholarships during the 34th Salute to Excellence in Education Virtual Gala on Nov. 4. Suggs, publisher and executive editor of the St. Louis American, is also president of the St. Louis American Foundation.
KMOX radio personality Carol Daniel, host of the event, said the resources “bridge a critical gap, given the economic hardships many families are facing.”
Washington University Chancellor Andrew Martin announced his institution is increasing its scholarship investment in a major way.
“It is important to recognize the St. Louis American Foundation for its unabated effort to champion education in the St. Louis area,” he said. “It is also a pleasure to share some exciting news on behalf of Washington University. The university established its Suggs scholarship in 2016. Tonight, I’m announcing a new level of commitment. For 2021 and beyond, Washington University will award two students four-year renewable scholarships that cover the full cost of a Washington University education, including tuition, room, and board. The combined value of the scholarships is $560,000.”
Martin said the new scholarships reflect the shared belief with the St. Louis American Foundation “that all students should have the opportunity and resources to realize their full potential.”
The 2021 recipients are Kaylee Green, valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Jennings High Senior High School and College Prep Academy, and Amsatou Mbacke was valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Soldan International Studies High School.
Maryville University President Mark Lombardi said Suggs Scholars support is now in its sixth year, and his school is awarding two four-year awards covering tuition and expenses at a total value $524,000.
“We look forward to further supporting the St. Louis American Foundation in the future,” he said.
Anthony McCulloch, a Liberty High School graduate; Ashanti McAlister, a Cum Laude graduate of Hazelwood West High School; Serenity Merritt, a Collegiate School of Medicine graduate Bioscience; and Tristen Moore, a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Webster Groves High School are Maryville’s 2021 recipients.
The Suggs Scholars’ first partner was the University of Missouri-Columbia, with its inaugural pledge 22 year ago. The $60,000 scholarship is over four years and can include a year of study abroad. The 2021 recipient is Kathleen Harris, who graduated Summa Cum Laude from Fort Zumwalt West High School is studying Biology and Psychology.
Webster University Chancellor Beth Stroble said her school knows prioritizing global diversity and inclusion is essential in transforming students for global citizenship and individual excellence.
“We understand that commitment requires more than words. It requires resources,” she said. “This includes expanding available scholarships and grants to fulfill the twin promises of access and success.”
Webster University first partnered with the St. Louis American Foundation in 2014 and increased its scholarship total to 10 in 2020. It is awarding 10 four-year scholarships in 2021 at a value of $114,000 and a total value of more than $1 million. There are currently 24 Suggs Scholars studying at Webster University.
The 2021 recipients are MJ Antenor, a Fox High School graduate; Lift for Life Academy graduates Aanihya Beckwith Emerald DuBose; McKinley Classical Leadership Academy graduates Alinka Bringas and Theodore Dang; Wentzville Holt High School graduate Nysa Gilchrist; Metro High School graduate Rachel Jackson; Francis Howell graduate Matthew Nguyen; Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience graduate Jason Pho; and KIPP St. Louis High School graduate Paige “Kita” Spearmon.
Recognizing the need for more diversity in nursing, the Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College established its Suggs Minority Nursing Student Scholar. The 2021 recipient is Lun Nem, a 2021 graduate of George Washington University with a Bachelor of Science in biology.
St. Louis University has entered its second year with two Suggs Scholars who are juniors or seniors. This year’s recipients of $40,000 awards are Keana Ho, a junior majoring in Political Science and International Studies, and Bryanna Jackson, a senior in SLU’s Medical Laboratory Science program.
Harris-Stowe State University established its Suggs Scholar in 2012, and this year’s four-year renewable $20,000 scholarship, a total value of $80,000 covering tuition, room, and board, was awarded to Precious Baker.
Joshua Nelson, a Magna Cum Laude graduate of St. Charles West High School, is the recipient of the Southeast Missouri State University $30,000 award, covering tuition and a $1,000 grant. Southeast is now in its 13th year of support for Suggs Scholars.
Now in its ninth year of support for a Suggs Scholar, Missouri State University recipient Shanita Ross received the $30,000, four-year award.
Ashley Hill, a non-traditional college student who graduated from Soldan High School in 2011, now attends St. Louis Community College and is the recipient of a $10,000 Suggs Scholarship.
Anheuser-Busch also increased its annual pledge to support the St. Louis American Foundation to college juniors or seniors through its Better Worlds Scholarship program.
