The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis (BAMSL) and the St. Louis legal community donated $100,000 to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to help fund its continued COVID-19 emergency relief efforts.
The donation was made on Saturday, July 11 at the former Jamestown Mall, where the Urban League and it community partners served the community with free food and necessities. Michael P. McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League, estimates more than 3,500 families are being served at the event. There is no cost to families.
“The impact of this virus is so far-reaching and devastating,” McMillan said. “We have served more than 38,000 families with more than $2 million in food and emergency relief supplies and with each distribution, we are seeing more and more middle-class families across the region in need of support.”
The donation was suggested by Sonette Magnus, a partner at Lewis Rice and a member of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis’s Board of Directors, working with Rick Walsh, firm vice chairman and litigation department chair at Lewis Rice LLC.
Law firms that contributed include Armstrong Teasdale; Brown & James, P.C.; Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner; Capes Sokol; Dowd Bennett LLP; Evans & Dixon, LLC; Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.; Husch Blackwell LLP; Lashly & Baer, P.C.; Lathrop GPM LLP; Lewis Rice LLC; Mickes O'Toole, LLC; Paladin Energy Strategies; Polsinelli LLP; Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard P.C.; The Simon Law Firm, P.C. and Thompson Coburn LLP.
“One of the core values of BAMSL is finding ways to improve the community in which we live and work,” BAMSL Executive Director Zoe Linza said.
“BAMSL members are always looking for ways to provide assistance to those in need with their volunteer efforts and generous financial support. Our legal community is proud to partner with the Urban League to provide much-needed food and supplies to those who are most in need during these challenging times.”
BAMSL contributed a team of volunteers to support the distribution. Additionally, volunteers from the BAMSL Young Lawyers Division Committee Advancing Racial Equity in St. Louis, co-chaired by Alexus Williams and Lace Cline, distributed applications for mail-in or absentee balloting for the August 4 Missouri Primary Election.
Support the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis at https://www.ulstl.com.
