St. Louis County reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths from the disease on Monday, June 8. The City of St. Louis reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 death.
The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, which reports on the region’s four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital), reported mostly good news.
The task force reported decreases in four indicators: patients on ventilators (from 44 to 37), patients in the ICUs (from 75 to 71), inpatient hospitalizations (from 295 to 279) and the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations (from 321 to 314).
The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions, which is data-lagged two days, stayed the same at 16.
However, new hospital admissions, which also are data lagged two days, increased from 4 to 14.
Across the system hospitals, 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,456.
St. Louis County has now reported 5,301 cases and 466 deaths, while the City of St. Louis has reported 2,108 cases and 136 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.