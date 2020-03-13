Presiding Judge Michael Burton issued an Administrative Order Scaling back court operations in order to protect public health and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The order coincides with declarations of a state of emergency by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
“Our court will remain open, but we will be making some modifications in our operations and non-essential activities,” Judge Burton said. “While the number of known cases of Coronavirus in St. Louis County remains small, we felt it was essential to take proactive measures to protect the health of our court employees and the public by limiting the amount of traffic in and out of the Courthouse.”
Judge Burton’s Administrative Order includes the following:
- Jurors will not be needed for the weeks of March 16 and March 23, 2020;
- Municipal court proceedings, which are supervised by the Presiding Judge of the 21st Circuit, will be suspended;
- Weddings, courthouse tours, meetings with outside groups, after-hours classes and community events will be postponed;
- The Public Resource Center and Law Library will be closed to the public;
- Criminal cases where the defendant is not in custody shall be postponed and rescheduled;
- Hearings involving criminal defendants and probation revocation matters where the defendant is in custody will be conducted by videoconference;
- Hearings on criminal, civil, domestic, juvenile and probate cases will be postponed and rescheduled unless a specific judge assigned to that case notifies the parties that the hearing will proceed as scheduled;
- Large volume, high volume and/or multi-case dockets, including but not limited to Associate Circuit Court high volume civil dockets, Circuit Court civil case management dockets, Associate and Circuit Court domestic “call” dockets, landlord/tenant dockets/cases, small claims dockets/cases, uncontested dissolution dockets/cases, traffic and municipal dockets/cases, and treatment court dockets including the SAFETI Family Drug Court, shall be postponed and rescheduled;
- Full order of protection hearings scheduled for the weeks of March 16 and March 23 will be continued and rescheduled. All Ex Parte Orders of Protection currently in effect are extended until the new hearing date;
- Juvenile detention hearings and protective custody hearings will proceed as scheduled. Hearings for juveniles in custody at the County Juvenile Detention Center will be held. All other hearings in abuse and neglect cases may be continued for good cause. All other delinquency cases and termination of parental rights cases which are scheduled during the weeks of March 16 and March 23 will be continued and rescheduled;
- The Family Exchange Center and parent visits supervised by the Family Court will remain in operation, but hours may be reduced subject to staffing limitations;
- The Adult Abuse Office will continue its normal operations.
