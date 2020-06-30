St. Louis County Library has temporarily closed the Natural Bridge Branch after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The branch will be disinfected before reopening to the public. Employees at all SLCL locations follow CDC and St. Louis County safety guidelines including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, limiting prolonged interactions between staff and patrons, installing plexiglass barriers, quarantining returned materials for 72 hours, and following enhanced cleaning procedures.
When visiting an SLCL branch, patrons 9 years and older are required to wear a mask, additional safety guidelines include limiting building capacity and duration of visits–a full list of safety procedures is available at www.slcl.org/reopening.
Please check the St. Louis County Library website for ongoing COVID-19 updates.
