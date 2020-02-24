STL County offering free opioid overdose antidote

A medication that can reverse the process of opioid overdose, naloxone, is now available free of charge to the public and community groups at the St. Louis County Department of Public Health’s John C. Murphy Health Center, 6121 N Hanley Rd. #2003 in Berkeley, during regular business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“The Berkeley health center was selected as a priority distribution site because our North County community has been particularly impacted by the opioid crisis,” said Spring Schmidt, co-director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.
Naloxone (commonly distributed under the brand name Narcan) already was available at the St. Louis County Justice Center and through community partners.
Last month St. Louis County’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program expanded the depth of support it offers providers. Through the program, healthcare providers can track their controlled substance prescriptions to ensure that patients are only receiving recommended doses.
Because Missouri is the only state without a statewide prescription monitoring system, St. Louis County administers the program for 75 participating jurisdictions across the state. Through this massive drug monitoring effort, 94 percent of providers throughout Missouri are covered.
“St. Louis County continues to develop resources for our residents, health care providers, and public health partners – focusing on underserved communities – to combat this crisis,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said.
