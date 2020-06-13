St. Louis hospitals reported a mix of bad and good news relative to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, June 13.
The bad news:
New hospital admissions (data-lagged two days) increased from 13 to 23.
The number of patients in ICUs increased 57 to 61.
The number of patients on ventilators increased from 29 to 35.
The good news:
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 274 to 263.
Inpatient hospitalizations decreased from 258 to 235.
The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions, which is data-lagged two days, stayed the same at 15.
These data are reported by the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the region’s pandemic task force.
Across the system hospitals, 33 COVID-19 patients were discharged on June 12, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,563.
