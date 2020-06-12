St. Louis hospitals reported only encouraging news about the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, June 12.
New hospital admissions decreased – from 16 yesterday to 13. The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions decreased - from 16 yesterday to 15. These numbers are data-lagged two days).
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 282 yesterday to 274.
Inpatient hospitalizations decreased – from 262 yesterday to 258.
The number of patients in the ICUs decreased – from 62 yesterday to 57 today.
The number of patients on ventilators decreased – from 33 yesterday to 29 today.
These data are the combined figures from BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital.
Across the system hospitals, 17 COVID-19 patients were discharged on June 11, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,530.
