The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported nothing but bad news for Friday, July 10. The four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force reported increases in every COVID-19 indicator.
New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 17 to 32.
The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 23 to 24.
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 164 to 166.
Inpatient confirmed COVID-positive hospitalizations increased from 157 to 171.
Inpatient suspected COVID-positive hospitalizations increased from 122 to 173.
The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients in the ICUs increased from 40 to 43.
The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients on ventilators increased from 24 to 25.
Across the system hospitals, 37 COVID-19 patients were discharged on July 9, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,127.
