The increases were mostly minor, but the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported nothing but bad news for Wednesday, June 24.
The task force reported upticks in the following COVID-19 indicators:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 16 yesterday to 26 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 16 yesterday to 18 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 233 yesterday to 235 today.
- Inpatient hospitalizations increased – from 245 yesterday to 247 today.
- The number of patients in the ICUs increased – from 49 yesterday to 53 today.
Only the number of patients on ventilators stayed the same at 27.
These data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.
Across the system hospitals, 19 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,763.
