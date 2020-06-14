The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported more bad than good COVID-19 news on Sunday, June 14.
The task force reported increases in four key indicators for the region’s hospitals:
- Inpatient hospitalizations increased from 235 to 241
- The number of patients in the ICUs increased from 61 to 66
- The number of patients on ventilators increased from 35 to 39
The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 15 to 17.
However, the task force reported decreases in two indicators:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 23 to 14
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 263 to 255 today.
The data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.
Across the system hospitals, 9 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,572.
