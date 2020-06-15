The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a mix of bad and good COVID-19 news on Monday, June 15.
Two COVID-19 indicators saw an increase. Inpatient hospitalizations increased from 241 to 246, and the number of patients on ventilators increased from 39 to 42.
However, there were decreases in three indicators, which is good news. The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 255 to 251. There were also decreases in two indicators that are data-lagged two days: new hospital admissions (from 14 to 5) and the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (from 17 to 15).
The number of patients in the ICUs stayed the same at 66.
The data are the combined figures from the BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital).
Across the system hospitals, 9 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,581.
