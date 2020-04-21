St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones extended pandemic parking changes on Tuesday, April 21 indefinitely, with plans to reevaluate mid-May. The changes are designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and address economic hardship.
Those changes are:
- Parking meters will be free, and no tickets will be written.
- Penalties will be frozen through May.
- All hearings for parking ticket adjudication will be rescheduled.
Also, scheduled events through April are postponed, including College Kids events. Several resources are available online at www.stlofe.org.
All departments in her office have implemented skeleton crew and work-from-home plans. Offices and garages are being thoroughly cleaned with numerous precautions to protect the health of St. Louisans, she stated.
“In response to the regional order to shelter in place and the national social distancing guidelines,” Jones stated in a release, “I am extending the freeze on parking payments and tickets for the health and wellbeing of my staff and all St. Louisans.”
