When the spring 2021 semester started in January, St. Louis Community College made the decision to transition some on-campus classes to live virtual lecture for at least four weeks. The adjustments were made to minimize health and safety risks for students, faculty and staff because of increased COVID-19 cases in the area.
After Presidents Day, between Feb. 16-19, the college will welcome students who chose to take face-to-face and hybrid classes back to campus. Safety protocols remain in place, such as requiring all students, faculty, staff, and visitors to wear a mask or face covering while on campus, maintaining social distance and completing a daily health screening.
The campuses will have fewer than 1,000 students per day; some campuses may have fewer students depending on the class schedules. The maximum number of students in a face-to-face or hybrid class depends on the size of the classroom to allow for 6-feet social distance. Classrooms are cleaned regularly based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Students can expect a safe environment, the opportunity to interact with their peers and faculty, access to student services and more.
“Our students are the heart of our campuses, and things have not been the same without them. We are looking forward to the gradual return of some students and the life they bring to campuses,” said Christine Davis, Ed.D., vice chancellor for student affairs.
“We’re happy to get some students back on campus for face-to-face classes. We know students have reasons for desiring this format. We are working hard to safely meet their expectations,” said Andrew Langrehr, Ph.D., vice chancellor for academic affairs.
The College will continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and will make changes as necessary for the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.
Key Points
Face-to-Face and Hybrid Courses
STLCC students who are taking full-semester face-to-face or hybrid classes that started in January should plan to return to campus for scheduled sessions after Presidents Day, the week of Feb. 16-19. Students are encouraged to check their course schedules to confirm classes and their location.
Online and Live Virtual Lecture Courses
Classes that are scheduled to meet fully online or as live virtual lecture will remain as scheduled.
Daily Self-Health Screenings are Required
STLCC requires daily self-health checks to help maintain safety. All students and visitors who need to be on campus must complete the health screening using an app by Healthfully. The screening must be completed before arriving at any STLCC location.
Questions?
Students who have questions about spring 2021 classes are asked to contact an academic advisor.
