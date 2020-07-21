If Black lives matter, then pay Black workers.
That was the message from St. Louis to Seoul and from New York to London as people around the world joined forces to Strike for Black Lives on Monday, July 20. The strike was organized by the Movement for Black Lives and several unions – including the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and Fight for $15.
In St. Louis, McDonald’s workers with Fight for $15 joined State Representative Rasheen Aldridge, activists, community groups and local unions for a noon rally calling for economic and racial justice. The group gathered in front of McDonald’s located downtown, and proceeded to march down Tucker Blvd. Demonstrators said the time has come for corporations that make public declarations about equality and justice to live up to their social media statements by paying workers a living wage and protecting them from exposure to COVID-19.
“Companies like McDonald’s cannot on the one hand tweet that ‘Black Lives Matter’ and on the other pay us poverty wages and fail to provide sick days and adequate PPE," said Bettie Douglas, McDonald's employee and leader in the Fight for $15 movement.
“We're going on strike because McDonald's and other fast-food companies have failed to protect us in a pandemic that has ravaged Black and brown communities across the country. We’re going to keep joining together and speaking out until McDonald’s and other companies respond with actions that show they really value our lives."
Organizers estimated that tens of thousands of people in 25 cities participated in the strike worldwide. For those who are unable to do so, they encouraged people to take 8 minutes and 46 seconds – the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck during the fatal arrest that sparked global protests – to walk away from their job, take a knee or observe a moment of silence.
