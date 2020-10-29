A 10-year study across eight U.S. jurisdictions, including St. Louis, released Wednesday provided insights into how police interact with communities when it comes to misdemeanor enforcement.
While a great deal of research has been conducted on felony and violent crimes, little is known about lower level charges and police interaction.
Erica Bond is Policy Director for Data Collaborative for Justice — the organization that conducted the study. She said this work is important, first and foremost because by some estimates 75% to 80% of all enforcement actions are composed of misdemeanors.
“And I think we've also seen a lot of the recent high profile incidents — what starts out as a low level arrest can escalate into something much more significant and can even result in death,” Bond said. “So it's not always necessarily appropriate to even characterize this kind of enforcement as low level.”
Bond said over 40 jurisdictions applied to be part of the long-term research project, out of those eight were most equipped to provide the needed data and were chosen to participate, St. Louis being one of them. The work sought to study trends over roughly a 10-year period and looked at demographic changes over time, while also looking at the kinds of charges that were being enforced.
Preeti Chauhan, Associate Professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, noted that it was universities that applied to be a part of the study. Data Collaborative for Justice researchers also wanted to ensure the locations were diverse in geography and that the locations’ governmental agencies and other organizations were supportive of learning more and using that information moving forward.
Once those reports were produced, seven in total (one rural jurisdiction was unable to produce a full report), researchers looked to see if there were any commonalities. Bond said she and her colleagues think there are some noteworthy findings, including significant increases and then a general decline in misdemeanor enforcement across all seven sites.
“So, the purpose of this work really was to document trends in enforcement and create more transparency, including around any racial disparities that are associated with misdemeanor enforcement,” she said. Bot Bond and Chauhan noted it’s important to remember the kind of impact misdemeanor charges can have on an individual’s life — from job opportunities to things less tangible like mental wellbeing and familial relationships.
The key findings of the study across all locations included:
- Misdemeanor arrest rates decreased in recent years, and those declines often followed a period of significant increases in misdemeanor enforcement
- Black people, younger people and men were consistently arrested for misdemeanors at higher rates than any other group.
- Trends illustrated a move away from “more discretionary, drug-related charges and an increase in the share of charges where there is an identifiable complainant or victim
Lee Ann Slocum is a professor at UMSL and received her Ph.D. in Criminology and Criminal Justice. She was one of the leading data collectors and researchers for the St. Louis portion of the study, along with Beth M. Huebner, an UMSL professor in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Slocum noted that the most common type of misdemeanor arrest over this study in the region was a simple assault, or an assault that does not involve a weapon or result in injury to a person.
“There's some indication that by enforcing these low level offenses you actually can hurt safety in neighborhoods because people are less likely to trust the police and are less willing to call them and seek out their help and offer cooperation,” Slocum said. “So there's sometimes that trade off between enforcement of lower level offenses and community trust and the ability of police to effectively do their job.”
Slocum said because there is a high rate of violent crime in St. Louis, the police department is driving the research agenda and they're primarily interested in how they're doing with arrests for violent crimes and serious crimes. But that doesn’t mean they’ve been resistant to this particular area of study.
“The police department has been very transparent and very generous with their data They've met with us on a number of occasions to help us interpret the data and make sure that we're getting things right. And so I think the partnership has really been effective,” Slocum said.
The study’s St. Louis data showed a 76%decline in misdemeanor enforcement from 2002 to 2017, with the proportion of drug arrests fell from 16% to 8%. Similarly, the arrest rate for 18-20-year-olds fell by 85% and the arrest rate for 35-65-year-olds also fell by about 75%.
Slocum said that while the study found a greater percent decline among misdemeanor enforcement of Black men, she doesn’t think that is simply because there were more arrests of Black people, men in particular, at the beginning of the study.
“I think we, and overall misdemeanor end it to decline greater in black communities over the period of time. So I do think some of this, it could be about place where the police are policing, perhaps, but it does seem to be it's not just the fact that there I don't think it's just the fact that there are more arrests of black people.”
Even so, Bond notes that racial disparities existed in all locations at the beginning of the study and continued through the end, despite a decline in misdemeanor enforcement. She notes because those disparities are a feature of all seven criminal legal systems policy makers and advocates need to figure out why these disparities exist.
Chauhan added: “I think any city that takes on and is willing to take on this research partnership … [it] is a critical first step, hopefully all of our jurisdictions and more will continue to monitor these trends in addition to other trends like the use of bench warrants and arrests for bench warrants — how these types of lower level enforcements impact jail populations and so I think I commend the city for sort of taking this this first step and the researchers at UMSL for being the independent researchers to do it.”
The other locations included in the study were: Durham, North Carolina; Los Angeles, California; Louisville, Kentucky; New York City, New York; Prince George’s County, Maryland; and Seattle, Washington.
More information about the Data Collaborative for Justice and its findings can be found at datacollaborativeforjustice.org.
