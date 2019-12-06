Suit seeks to nullify airport decisions made in closed meetings

On January 26, 2018, a five-member selection committee voted 3-0 to move forward with a joint proposal to explore privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport that includes Grow Missouri; Washington D.C.-based consulting firm McKenna & Associates LLC; and global investment bank Moelis & Company LLC. The committee members who voted in favor included City Counselor Julian Bush, Deputy City Counselor Michael Garvin, and Linda Martinez, the mayor’s deputy of development. Deputy Comptroller Jim Garavaglia voted to abstain, and Tom Shepard, chief of staff for aldermanic President Lewis Reed, did not attend the meeting.

Photo by Rebecca Rivas