Sunday protest and march from City Hall to STLMPD Headquarters draws thousands

The blazing sun and blistering heat did absolutely nothing to deter the continuum of protests that have taken place over the past 11 days. Demonstrators have poured into streets around the world to express their outrage in response to the fatal arrest of George Floyd. Sunday afternoon in St. Louis a young adult led march by a group of Black Lives Matter activist saw the crowd stretch almost as long as their march route. The 93 degrees was utterly unforgiving as the thousands marched from City Hall to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
“Stay hydrated,” an organizer said on a megaphone on the steps of City Hall. “I need to make sure that you are drinking water. There will be medical stations throughout the march and there will be wagons with cases of water that we want you to take.”
Protest medics assisted demonstrators on more than one occasion over the nine-block march.
In the wake of the arrest of Ferguson activist Mike Avery and being charged with inciting a riot via Facebook last week, organizers are particularly careful about withholding their names even while addressing audiences while leading actions.
Sunday was no different as they addressed the crowd of thousands. As the young organizers welcomed the crowd, they were visibly overwhelmed by the scale of it all.
“We are overjoyed, not only with the amount of you that have come out and decided to be a part of the black lives matter movement today,” one organizer said. “But with the overwhelming support we have received from all of you.”
An Indian woman in the group of organizers expressed to the diverse crowd the importance of true allyship.
“As a nonblack person it is my duty and the duty of all non-black person to step up for the black community and help amplify their voices,” the woman said. “Thank you for showing up and standing in solidarity. Being here means a lot for the black lives matter movement, no matter what race you are.”
Official programming for the march began with that same group of activists saying while marching and demonstrative action is important, it isn’t the only revolutionary act in effort to change systemic racism and police abuse.
“We are here to exercise our right to peacefully assemble, but another way to make our presence known is through voting,” a young black woman said over the megaphone. “Voting is extremely essential, and the lack of black vote continues to cripple our community. Use your vote to represent our community in your local elections.
They collectively shared their list of demands that they deem essential to end the police abuse and brutality faced by black people – and put their lives in jeopardy during interactions with law enforcement.
“We have created a list of demands for this protest against police murders,” one woman said. “We demand reparations for the black community. The reparations and equity for past harms due to systematic racism and the wealth that has been extracted from our community. We want equity within various political and economic systems that consistently deny us of an equal livelihood to our nonblack counterparts.”
They passed the megaphone back and forth between organizers as they took turns expressing their demands.
“We demand the defunding and demilitarization of the police,” another woman said. The crowd screamed with approval. “Those funds should be reallocated towards the advancement of black communities.”
Another of the organizers asked for equity in the court as part of criminal justice reform.
“We demand black people be tried in court by juries of members from their respective communities instead of all-white juries,” the woman said.
They demanded community control of law enforcement.
“Making sure the community themselves have the power to hire and fire officers, determine disciplinary actions, control budgets and policy and subpoena relevant agency information when needed,” said another activist. “We want the abolishment and reconstruction of the police system from the bottom up. Systemic racism and the ability to elude the law is embedded in our current policing system. We want a new policing system that is focused on each community’s need and that they serve and protect all citizens equally and with compassion.”
As they prepared to march, they had a representative from the ACLU speak to the audience about their rights as citizens when they are engaging with law enforcement.
“You have the right to record them,” a man who identified himself as Luke, told the crowd. “Be sure to get their badge and patrol car number.”
Just before they started making their way to the St. Louis Police Department Headquarters, an organizer asked the crowd to self-police and identify any agitators that might be there to hijack the moment and their narrative of non-violence.
“If you see something, say something. Don’t condone any violence.” an organizer said. ““We are one family – regardless of your race, gender socioeconomic status or sexual orientation. Everybody is out here fighting the same fight and demanding the same justice. This is what unity looks like. This is what democracy looks like.”
A handful of other speakers address the crowd at City Hall ahead of the march– which seemed to grow by the minute. Among them were Cori Bush, Zaki Baruti and LGBTQIA activist and drag queen Maxi Glamour.
“This is us demanding our freedom,” Bush said. “We are no longer asking.”
As they made the eight-and-a-half block trek to the police headquarters, they paused to “take over” intersections – which allowed for the masses of people that marched at various paces to catch up with each other.
As they marched, they chanted.
“What’s her name,” one group of the protestors would shout. “Breonna Taylor,” the female demonstrators would shout back.
“What’s his name,” another group would shout. “George Floyd,” the male demonstrators would respond.
They held their signs high for as long as they could. When the heat made it impossible to do so, they held them by their sides.
“I will never understand, but I stand,” said the sign of a white woman participant. “Racism is more harmful to our children than COVID-19,” a sign being held by a white man said nearby her.
“This is amazing to me – that white people can hold up Malcolm X signs,” Hot 104.1 FM personality Jess Live said as she marched. “I cried when I pulled up.”
Some used their COVID-19 protective masks to make a statement. Several were illustrated with raised black fists and others with “Black Lives Matter” written across.
It was nearly 4 p.m. when they finally hopped the concrete barricades and convened at the front of the Police Headquarters, where even more speakers addressed the crowd. They took a knee in memory of George Floyd before the end of the speakers – which included Marty K. Casey and Jerryl T. Christmas among others.
