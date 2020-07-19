A petition to rename the bridge that U.S. Representative John Lewis marched across has added thousands of signatures since the Civil Rights icon’s passing on July 17.
On July 19, more than 460,000 people had signed the online petition, with signatures being added by the seconds.
The Edmund Pettus Bridge, in Selma, Alabama, was the site of the brutal “Bloody Sunday” incident in 1965 when police attacked peaceful Civil Rights marchers with billy clubs and tear gas as they were trying to cross the Alabama river to Montgomery, the state capitol. The attacks were the first to be seen on televisions across the country helping gain support for subsequent protests.
The bridge is named after Edmund Pettus, who was a U.S. Senator representing Alabama from 1897-1907, Confederate Army officer and grand dragon in the Ku Klux Klan. Supporters are saying that it is time to take the honor away from a man with a racist past and bestow it upon the late U.S. Representative from Georgia for his Civil Rights activism.
“It’s far past time to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge after Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon that nearly gave his life on that bridge,” said Michael Starr Hopkins, one of the founders of The John Lewis Bridge Project.
“Edmund Pettus was a bitter racist, undeserving of the honor bestowed upon him. As we wipe away this country's long stain of bigotry, we must also wipe away the names of men like Edmund Pettus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.