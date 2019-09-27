The Missouri Supreme Court Commission on Racial & Ethnic Fairness will host a Community Listening Forum to address community concerns with the Missouri justice system and civil and municipal court issues 2-5 p.m. Saturday September 28 at the Urban League Ferguson Community Empowerment Center, 9200 W Florissant Ave. in Ferguson.
It will be moderated by Professor Kim Norwood of the Washington University School of Law, author of “Ferguson’s Fault Lines: The Race Quake That Rocked a Nation” (2016) and “Color Matters: Skin Tone Bias and the Myth of a Post Racial America” (2014) and hosted by Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis President and CEO Michael McMillan.
“Have you ever appeared in court in a civil or municipal action as a plaintiff, defendant, witness, or juror? Have you sought or need to seek access to the court system to resolve a dispute? Are you concerned with racial and ethnic fairness in the courts?” organizers ask.
“Please come and share your experiences, concerns, and suggestions for improvements. Now is the time to let your concerns and voices be heard. All are welcome to share their concerns about the justice system with the goal of increasing racial and ethnic fairness.”
However, no legal advice will be provided or discussion regarding current cases allowed.
