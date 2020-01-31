St. Louis County Library will celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday, February 1. Several SLCL branches are participating in the event, offering free activities for families throughout the day including visits by storybook favorite Little Critter, scavenger hunts, story time, crafts and games.
Fans will have an opportunity to meet and take photos with Little Critter, star of many children’s books created by Mercer Mayer, at two branches: 10 a.m. at Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, MO 63074; and 1 p.m. at Cliff Cave Branch, 5430 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO 63129.
With the elimination of overdue fines, getting a library card is easier than ever. Those who visit on Take Your Child to the Library Day can use their library card to bring some fun home by checking out books, magazines, DVDs, music CDs, musical instruments, binoculars, telescopes, Parent Packs, Sci-Finders kits, puzzles, board games and much more.
A full listing of events can be found at www.slcl.org/events.
