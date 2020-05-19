Todd Yancy, an Art teacher at University City High School, and Kem Smith, an English teacher at McCluer North High School, were among the area teachers honored by Walgreens for “going above and beyond their ordinary duties to encourage students to creatively express themselves through art, spoken word and videos on very real topics to make a difference in their schools and community.”
They encouraged student participation in the Walgreens Expressions Challenge, a peer-to-peer based “healthy choice” awareness initiative for high school teens age 14-18. The challenge motivates participants to voice their opinion on critical life issues they face daily through creative writing, visual arts, and media arts.
To learn more about the challenge and to view the student submissions, visit www.ExpressionsChallenge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.