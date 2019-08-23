Registration will open in September for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis’ new Teen Center of Excellence in Ferguson. Teens ages 12-18 in the North County area can join.
The 26,856-square-foot, $12.4 million facility is located on West Florissant Avenue surrounded by four school districts. It will house a nutrition education center, outdoor garden, gymnasium, intellectual commons, auditorium, activity center, music and art studio, innovation center and office space.
The center will offer afterschool and summer programs to teens and youth with an emphasis on health and wellness (yoga, healthy habits, open gym), education and workforce development (college tours, ACT/SAT prep, tutoring), STEAM (coding, app creation, robotics) and leadership & civic engagement (fine and performing arts, community service, applied arts).
“Building a Boys & Girls Club in the Ferguson area will produce positive outcomes in a community that has been subsumed with difficult realities and negative images,” said Flint Fowler, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis president.
For more information or to register, call 314-335-8000 or visit www.bgcstl.org/teencenter.
