According to KTVI Fox 2, Missouri American Water has issued a precautionary boil order for parts of north St. Louis County. The order was issued due to a 36-inch water main break that caused water pressure to drop.
The company expects to have the water main repaired soon.
Water quality testing will be done for 48-hours after the main is repaired to ensure the water is clean of contaminates.
Residents are being asked to boil water to be used for cooking and drinking for 3 minutes.
The areas affected are: Maryland Heights, Bridgeton, Unincorporated St. Louis County, Overland, Vinita Park, Normandy, Charlack, Hanley Hills, Pagedale, Greendale, Bellerieve, Pasadena Hills, Berkely, Woodson Terrace, Edmunson, Breckenridge Hill, St. Ann.
Boil order boundaries include South of I-70, East of 270, North of Olive to Lindbergh and North of Page, and West of Sutter Avenue and West of Lucas and Hunt.
Information from https://fox2now.com/ contributed to this report.
