The 8th annual Community Resource Fair takes place Thursday, August 08, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the North County Recreation Center, located at 2577 Redman Ave. St. Louis, Mo., 63136. Residents of all ages living in Jennings, Moline Acres, Dellwood, Black Jack, Spanish Lake, Bellefontaine Neighbors, Florissant, Hazelwood and the surrounding areas are invited.
Information about employment and assistance with utility bills and weatherization programs will be provided. There will be free school supplies while they last, and a limited number of bike helmets are available. Attendees must pre-register in order to receive a book bag and/or a helmet by emailing alan.gray@house.mo.gov or by calling 573-751-5538.
There will also be a dental van on site. Scheduled participants include Community Action Agency, Lincoln University Cooperative Extension, Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, Home State Health, American Red Cross, Magic House, Senior Services, Dept. of Conservation, Mally Supermarket, St. Louis County Workforce Development, Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council, Montgomery Bank, St. Louis Voter Registration Group, Spire , Ameren, Christian Hospital, Saint Louis Science Center, St. Louis County Library, and Missouri Veterans Affairs.
The event is sponsored by State Rep. Alan Gray and St. Louis County Councilwoman Rochelle Walton-Gray. Cosponsors include Rep. Jay Mosley, Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones. Co-hosts include: Jennings Mayor Yolanda Austin, SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, Christian Hospital, Norman McCourt, Mayor of Black Jack, and the Helping Hands Food Pantry.
For more information, call 573-751-5538 or 314-615-0393.
