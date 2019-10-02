The St. Louis American won 31 awards, including the top Gold Cup award for large weekly newspapers, from the Missouri Press Association in its 2019 Better Newspaper Contest.
This marks the fifth time in the past seven years that The St. Louis American has won top honors among all large weeklies from the state press association. Each year, a different state press association judges the competition. This year, it was the Colorado Press Association.
Besides the Gold Cup, The St. Louis American won 11 first place awards, six second place awards, eight third place awards and five honorable mentions.
The St. Louis American won 11 first place awards in a broad range of categories.
In news reporting, Rebecca Rivas won Best News Story for her coverage of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department being sued over brutal kettling arrests during the Stockley verdict protests in 2017. The judges noted that the story shows “the important role of the press in keeping this issue and its impact on victims in the minds of the public.” Rivas also won Best Story About Education for her Salute to Excellence in Education story about Moline Elementary School, “Scores Up, Suspensions Down.”
In editorial, Chris King won Best Headline Writing. “Headlines were thoughtful and respectful of difficult subjects, clever (nice use of wordplay in several headlines) and set the appropriate tone for the stories that followed,” judges noted of King’s headlines.
In illustration, Kevin Belford won Best Editorial Cartoon for his “Whites Only” cartoon of the Statue of Liberty illustrating an editorial about the Trump administration’s racist immigration policies. “Simple, artistically pleasing and easy to understand,” judges noted of Belford’s cartoon.
In sports, Ishmael Sistrunk won Best Sports Feature Story for his feature on Lift 4 Life weightlifters “Six Minutes of Glory,” and The St. Louis American’s sports Staff (Earl Austin Jr., Alvin A. Reid, Maurice Scott and Sistrunk) won Best Sports Pages. “Interesting and compelling writing made this a clear standout,” judges notes of the paper’s sports pages.
In design, Mike Terhaar won for Best Front Page and the design team of Melvin Moore and Terhaar won for Best Overall Design.
In video, Rivas won Best Video for her video feature on James Clark of Better Family Life. For the sixth year in a row – for all six years that this particular award has been given – Rivas won first place.
In special section, the entire staff (led by Barb Sills) won Best News or Feature Special Section for The St. Louis American’s 90th Anniversary special edition of March 14-20, 2018.
In a new category of Multi-Media Reporting, The St. Louis American won first place for its coverage of the Gas Mart protests when two employees kicked a homeless woman outside of the store. The multi-media team that reported the story included Rivas, Dawn Suggs, Wiley Price and Ashley Jones.
The paper’s second place awards also ran the gamut, from news (Best Story About Education for King’s piece “Empowering boys at Pierre Laclede”), photojournalism (Best News Photograph for Price’s photo of the Gas Mart protests), video (Best Video for Rivas’ video feature on Michael McMillan of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis), web (Best Website for stlamerican.com, led by Kenya Vaughn and Sistrunk), Best Newspaper in Education Project (Cathy Sewell) and Community Service (for the St. Louis American Foundation’s annual Salute to Excellence programs).
Third place awards included Best Investigative Reporting (Rebecca Rivas), Best News or Feature Series (“Homegrown Black Males,” a partnership with the Brown School of Social Work at Washington University), Best Local Business Coverage, Best Editorial Pages, Best Columnist-Serious (Mike Jones), Best Photo Package (Moore’s layout of the UniverSoul Circus story), Sports Columnist (Alvin A. Reid) and General Excellence.
“This is a total team effort, from the reception desk to our news room, sales department, design team, accounting and administrative staff,” said Donald M. Suggs, publisher and executive editor of The St. Louis American.
“We couldn’t be more proud. We don’t take these awards lightly. These accolades from industry professionals are a testament to the consistent, professional, work we strive to provide for our community.”
The 2019 Better Newspaper Contest awards were presented Saturday, September 28 at the Missouri Press Association’s 153rd annual convention in Kansas City.
