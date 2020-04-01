The City of St. Louis reported 44 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 239 cases in the city on Wednesday, April 1. It reported 28 pending test results approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and 272 persons being monitored in the city.
- Nurse Judy Wilson-Griffin is first COVID-19 death in St. Louis region
- COVID-19 will be a catastrophe for Black St. Louis if leaders don’t act now
- St. Louis County reports largest one-day number of new COVID-19 cases: 78
- James Clark joins Urban League as VP of Public Safety and Community Response
- Jazmond Dixon, 31, is first COVID-19 death in St. Louis City
- St. Louis County and city to receive millions in federal funding for pandemic response
- Black St. Louis left behind in COVID-19 testing, supplies
- St. Louis County reports third COVID-19 death, 92 new cases in last 24 hours
- City basketball and tennis courts close down until April 22
- COVID-19 and white male privilege and insecurity
