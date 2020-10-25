Catholic schools and parishes in North St. Louis County continue to connect and collaborate as a Federation in the 2020-21 school year to remain strong and serve the community with excellent academic and faith formation opportunities. Principals and teachers worked tirelessly over the summer to address the many challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, and each school opened safely for in-person learning in August. Many schools also continue to provide a distance learning option for families, as needed.
The Federation of Catholic Schools remains focused on two important initiatives: Diversity & Inclusion and Sharing Technology. In 2019-20, a $50,000 Beyond Sunday Transformational Innovation Grant helped to fund the work of a Diversity & Inclusion Consultant to support our leaders in the development of a plan to foster diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging for all who encounter our schools. The Archdiocese of St. Louis recognizes the importance of this work and provided funding to continue the Diversity & Inclusion consultant position for the 2020-21 school year.
Dr. Alice Prince will continue in this role and help carry forward implementation of the collaborative and individual plans that have been established. She will also provide support to principals and teachers in the area of Social-Emotional Learning, which is essential for the well-being of our students, some of whom are learning in-person and others who are connected virtually for now, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Each school and parish has a Core Team for Diversity & Inclusion that has been reviewing surveys, focus group notes, and the needs of their specific community. In the spring, each Core Team submitted a set of goals, which the principals will be working to implement in the coming year with support from Dr. Prince. Learn more about the Diversity & Inclusion work and resources at http://www.federationofcatholicschools.org/programs/diversity-inclusion
Another $50,000 Beyond Sunday grant, received for 2020-21, is funding the establishment of a Shared Technology Library that includes technology tools that support the curriculum shift from students as “users” of technology to “designers and creators.” Teachers and students will now have access to programmable robots, STEM kits, coding programs, 3D cameras, Virtual Reality Goggles, 3D Printers and much more.
By using a shared library approach, each school has access to many more resources than their individual school budgets would accommodate, expanding the possibilities for students to learn and engage with new technologies. In addition, the newly renovated STEAM Lab at Trinity Catholic High School will be accessible to the middle school students through field trips.
What is the Federation of Catholic Schools?
Since 2010, the parishes and schools of the North County Deanery in the Archdiocese of St. Louis have been collaborating on Catholic education and formation as the Federation of Catholic Schools. Visit http://www.federationofcatholicschools.org/achievements for a list of Federation members and a quick summary of the core values and achievements.
See www.FederationofCatholicSchools.org.
