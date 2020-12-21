First public charter school in St. Louis County approved by the Missouri State Board of Education
The Leadership School will open in Normandy next fall after receiving approval Thursday, December 17, from the Missouri State Board of Education. The free, public charter school plans to serve students in grades K-8 residing in the 23 St. Louis County municipalities that make up the Normandy Schools Collaborative. The school’s model responds to insights gathered through community interviews over the past two years in which local families expressed their desire for a school close to home, with rigorous academics and a focus on personal development.
The Leadership School will be governed by an independent board and will be led by Kimberly Townsend, founder and executive director. Townsend brings 17 years of experience as a teacher, instructional coach, and school leader across local public and private schools, including Normandy.
“I look forward to working with community organizations and families as we prepare to open our doors next year,” said Townsend. “We will create a space where children in our community grow their leadership skills in an academically rigorous, culturally relevant, and relationship-oriented environment. We will cultivate students who are poised to work with others to make a positive impact in the world.”
Parents in the community, like Ashlee Williams, are excited to have a new public school option in their neighborhood. “I believe we need The Leadership School in our community,” said Williams. “We need a school that can support our children's needs that we can depend on for our children's education.”
The Leadership School plans to launch next fall with 125 students in kindergarten through second grade and grow to serve approximately 450 students in grades K-8 by 2027. The school plans to add one grade per year, with before- and after-school care offered by community partners.
About The Leadership School
The Leadership School is a public charter school that exists to grow their students’ leadership capacity through earnest engagement in an academically rigorous, culturally relevant, and relationship-oriented environment. Their students lead transformational change for their communities and their world. For more information, visit www.theleadershipschoolstl.org or follow @theleadershipschoolstl on Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.