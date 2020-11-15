The Rev. Roy Hubbard has been called to serve as lead Pastor for New City Fellowship in south St. Louis. He was installed in that role on Nov. 8, at a service in Tower Grove Park.
Hubbard was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana., and attended Louisiana State University. He attended Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson, Mississippi, and graduated with a masters degree in divinity.
New City Fellowship-South City is a multicultural, multi-economic congregation that is focused toward reconciliation and renewal in South St. Louis.
New City Fellowship-South City is located at 3502 Grace Ave., St. Louis, Mo., near the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Gravois Avenue.
