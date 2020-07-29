5 On Your Side and The St. Louis American newspaper have entered a content-sharing partnership to make more stories available to each audience.
Beginning August 1, 5 On Your Side and The St. Louis American will share each other’s content online, and stories first reported by the newspaper will be available for use on 5 On Your Side newscasts with credit. The St. Louis American will feature weather forecasts from Today in St. Louis meteorologist Anthony Slaughter online and in the print edition of the paper.
“At 5 On Your Side, it is our mission to stand up for St. Louis,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “With heightened awareness about issues impacting Black communities, it is a privilege to amplify the positive news that is created by our new partners at the St. Louis American. We are also thrilled to provide the WeatheRate-certified most accurate weather and news content to a broader audience through the newspaper’s loyal audience.”
The partnership is flexible, leaving room for more opportunities in the future.
"Our team is pleased to be invited by 5 On Your Side to enter into a content partnership," said Donald M. Suggs, publisher and executive editor of The St. Louis American. "This partnership is aligned with our long-time mission to inform and empower the Black community in the St. Louis region. Our digital team welcomes this new collaboration that will provide our audience with an enhanced stream of fresh, up-to-the-minute local content from KSDK. We also welcome the opportunity to do team investigations with their newsroom."
