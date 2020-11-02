We all know how important the Black vote is in Missouri because you see all of the efffort made over the years to suppress it.
Half of the black voters in the state of Missouri live in the First Congressional District which emcompasses all of the city of St. Louis and much of North St. Louis County.
So, in what is expected to be the highest voter turnout in Missouri since 1992, we must make certain that our distinct voice is heard. We must all vote like our lives depend on it... because that is our reality.
