Accounting
Full-Time Accounting Assistant
Proficient in Accounts Payable & Excel Spreadsheets.
Working knowledge of Accounts Receivable.
Understands General Ledger and Financial Reports.
Professional phone etiquette & customer service skills.
Email resume with qualifications and work experience to:
Subject: Accounting Assistant
Or you may mail to:
St Louis American Newspaper
Attn: Accounting Assistant
2315 Pine Street, St Louis, MO 63103
No Phone Call Please
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.