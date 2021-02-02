Seeking an accounting assistant

Accounting

Full-Time Accounting Assistant

Proficient in Accounts Payable &amp; Excel Spreadsheets.

Working knowledge of Accounts Receivable.

Understands General Ledger and Financial Reports.

Professional phone etiquette &amp; customer service skills.

Email resume with qualifications and work experience to:

rbritt@stlamerican.com

Subject: Accounting Assistant

Or you may mail to:

St Louis American Newspaper

Attn: Accounting Assistant

2315 Pine Street, St Louis, MO 63103

No Phone Call Please

