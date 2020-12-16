The St. Louis American is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a Report for America host newsroom. The American will partner with Type Investigations, a newsroom that has collaborated with The American on investigative reporting stories as recently as 2019. Both newsrooms will join an expanding network of more than 200 newsrooms benefiting from the support of the Report for America nonprofit program.
Through this partnership, The American will expand its coverage of Business news and hire a journalist to cover the beat. We at The St. Louis American Newspaper are obligated to explore, investigate, and bring into focus the ways in which local African-American businesses can survive and recover from the pandemic, forge a path forward and grow by gaining greater access to financial, government and private resources, which historically have been highly restricted or denied. Journalists interested in reporting on business in St. Louis on the macro and micro levels for The St. Louis American, may apply here, by Jan. 31, 2021.
Report for America is a two-year program (with an option for three) that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. Type Investigations is a newsroom for high-impact investigative reporting that holds the powerful accountable.
The St. Louis American looks forward to welcoming our new Report for America corps member in June 2021. Please consider supporting this vital mission to preserve local news https://givebutter.com/SLAreporter.
