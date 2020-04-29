What do you get when you take the Stanley Cup winning team, add a little water and sprinkle some magic? A powerful partnership that helps connect kids in need with educational materials during this challenging time. The St. Louis Blues, St. Louis Aquarium Foundation and The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum have created an educationally-based activity packet for children with limited internet and computer access.
In partnership with KidSmart who is providing school supplies and distribution of the packets, over 12,000 kits will be distributed to students in pre-K through second grade in the St. Louis area. Distributed with meals as a part of the free and reduced lunch program at Ferguson-Florissant, St. Louis Public and other school districts, families will have easy access to their copy of the activity book.
“We are excited to work with the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation, The Magic House and KidSmart to create an educational tool to use at home,” said Chris Zimmerman, St. Louis Blues President and CEO. “We hope this provides support for St. Louis families who are experiencing an unprecedented time in their child's education.”
