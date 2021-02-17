Blake Strode, executive director, ArchCity Defenders, outlined a federal suit his firm filed with co-counsel challenging St. Louis and the 22nd Judicial Circuit’s system of pretrial detention on Monday, January 28, 2019 at the Deaconess Center for Child Well-Being. Listening were co-counsel Seth Wayne of Georgetown Law's Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, co-counsel Thomas Harvey of the Advancement Project National Office and Montague Simmons of the Close the Workhouse Campaign.