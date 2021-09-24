Coffee Wright leaves the mic after expressing her disgust and outrage over Woodson Terrace Police officers reportedly allowing their dog to brutally attack a Black man who was in their custody. The man is recovering in the hospital.
A press conference was held on Thurs., Sept. 24, in response to this incident. Zaki Baruti (left) of the Universal African People's Organization, Rev. Darryl Gray (far left), and several other ministers and activists from Organization of Black Struggle demanded a full investigation of the incident and the officers involved.
