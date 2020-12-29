Vice President-elect Senator Kamala Harris received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today (Tuesday, Dec. 29) at UMC United Medical Center in Washington, D.C. She and her husband Doug Emhoff received the Moderna vaccine from nurse Patricia Cummings.
“Today I got the COVID-19 vaccine. I am incredibly grateful to our frontline health care workers, scientists, and researchers who made this moment possible,” Harris posted to Instagram with the photo, along with a request. “When you’re able to make the vaccine, get it. This is about saving lives.”
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden received Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at a hospital in Delaware just over a week ago on Dec. 21.
