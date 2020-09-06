Family at Mizzou Black Lives Matter protest

Imari Perrigo, Dominic Perrigo and Darielle, 4, at Mizzou Black Lives Matter protest in Columbia, Missouri

'This is such an important event for the community,' Imari Perrigo said, pictured here with Dominic Perrigo and their daughter Darielle, 4, listening to speakers in the Memorial Stadium at the Mizzou Black Lives Matter sit-in, which followed a march, led by the Black Student Athlete Association in Columbia, Missouri, on Sept 2. Photo by Blythe Donovan, courtesy of the Missourian:  https://www.columbiamissourian.com/news/local/march-with-mizzou-gives-fans-student-athletes-a-great-night-to-make-some-change/article_c489487e-ed84-11ea-84a8-6f76af04b6d7.html

