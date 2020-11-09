Gerrod Jordan is meeting with Brad Bilyeu, principal attorney with the STL Defense Fund Tue. night Oct. 27, 2020 at the St. Louis County Florissant Valley Branch Library. Jordan is trying to get his record cleared off of any outstanding warrents through The Bail Project. The Bail Project St. Louis, has launched a tap-in center to help people safely address court matters during the COVID-19 Pandemic.