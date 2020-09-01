St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon died on Sunday, August 30 after being shot by a gunman barricaded in a home he had invaded. Bohannon was a 29-year-old Black man with more than three and a half years of service with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police said.
On Tuesday, September 1, St. Louis Circuit attorney Kimberly Gardner charged Thomas Kinworthy with Murder 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer, Burglary 1st Degree, three counts of Armed Criminal Action, Resisting/Interfering with Arrest, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Kinworthy remains in custody with no bond allowed.
Bohannon was one of two Black St. Louis police officers whom Gardner alleges was shot by Kinworthy on Saturday, August 29. The accused, a 43-year-old white man, reportedly was barricaded in a house on Hartford Street near Tower Grove Park when he fired on the officers.
He allegedly fired on a civilian before invading the home and allegedly firing on Bohannon and the other officer, Officer Arlando Bailey, who was shot in the leg and released from SLU Hospital after being treated. Bailey is a 30-year old Black man with less than six months of service.
In a handwritten statement released by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on social media, Bohannon’s family shared that his family nickname was “T” and his fellow officers affectionately called him “Bo.”
They said he was raised “and continued to live and raise his family in the city in which he patrolled,” St. Louis.
"He is a hero to many but most importantly to his loving wife and three incredible children,” the family said. “The loss of this great man is felt deeply within the St. Louis community, and we ask for your prayers and support in the days ahead.”
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, who said she had spent time with the family, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, and U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen most immediately shared their support for the family via the media. There have been countless expressions of support via social media.
"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Officer Tamarris Bohannon in their time of loss," Gardner said when issuing charges. "We honor his service and dedication for which he gave the ultimate sacrifice."
Kinworthy was taken into custody after a lengthy stand-off with officers, police reported. Police reported that no shots were fired by officers while taking Kinworthy into custody.
The fact that a suspect who had been reported as white was taken into custody alive after shooting two Black police officers (one critically) spawned widespread commentary on social media, given the recent and repeated police killings of unarmed Black people suspected of the most trivial crimes.
Whatever unusual respect police may have shown Kinworthy while taking him into custody was not extended by several media outlets. Before he was named as the suspect or charged with a crime, Kinworthy's name and extensive criminal record were dragged through local media. Some of those claims were supported by police on Tuesday after charges were issued.
"The defendant is a convicted felon. He has a conviction for felony Possession of a Controlled Substance in St. Louis County," Detective Tracey Chaney wrote in the probable cause statement.
"I believe the defendant is a danger to the community because of the violent nature of the offenses and his criminal history. I believe the defendant will not appear on a summons because he is a wanted fugitive from the State of Florida."
Real STL News first reported this incident and first reported that the accused gunman is white.
