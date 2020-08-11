(KSDK) -- Thousands are without power across the bi-state area following storms.
As of 5:35 a.m., according to Ameren Missouri, there are 31,179 power outages, which is about half as many as there were Monday night.
St. Louis County: 16,989
Jefferson County: 7,370
St Charles County: 2,881
St Louis city: 3,746
And according to Ameren Illinois’ outage map, there are 39,038 customers in the state without service as of Tuesday morning.
St. Clair County: 2,453
Monroe County: 746
Madison: 71
Marion: 14
Parts of Missouri and Illinois were under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday.
Republished with permission of St. Louis American content partner 5 On Your Side: https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/local/power-outages-st-louis-area/63-88bfd59f-0cee-4359-b8f1-e4fb090f554b
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.