The three men accused in the February 23 murder of Ahmaud Arbery were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury, a district attorney said.
Glynn County's Grand Jury has indicted Travis McMichael, his father, Greg McMichael, and William R. Bryan on malice and felony murder charges in Arbery's death, Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes said at a press conference.
"We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues," said Holmes, the specially appointed prosecutor in the case.
The charges also include aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, according to the indictment.
Information from CNN.com contributed to this report.
