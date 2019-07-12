Town hall provides North County residents with info and answers on laws, legislation policing

St. Louis County Police Lieutenant Colonel Troy Doyle answered a wide range of questions and shared much news about county police a town hall meeting held Sunday, January 21 at Christ Our Redeemer AME Church in Blackjack, sponsored the church’s Lay Organization, St. Louis County Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray and her husband, state Rep. Alan Gray (D-75).

State Representative Alan Gray will host a Town Hall Meeting and Open Forum 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, July 15 at Christ Our Redeemer AME Church, 13820 Old Jamestown Rd. in Florissant.

Topics of discussion will include Board of Freeholders, St. Louis County government, Jamestown Mall, and Shop N Save Stores. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and attorney Elbert Walton will be guests. Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray and the St. Louis County Council are co-sponsors.

To register for this event or for more information, email Alan.Gray@house.mo.gov or call 573-751-5538.

