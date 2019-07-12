State Representative Alan Gray will host a Town Hall Meeting and Open Forum 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, July 15 at Christ Our Redeemer AME Church, 13820 Old Jamestown Rd. in Florissant.
Topics of discussion will include Board of Freeholders, St. Louis County government, Jamestown Mall, and Shop N Save Stores. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and attorney Elbert Walton will be guests. Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray and the St. Louis County Council are co-sponsors.
To register for this event or for more information, email Alan.Gray@house.mo.gov or call 573-751-5538.
