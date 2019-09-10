A coalition of organizations is holding a town hall to urge public officials to take power away from special interests and big donors in government and give more power to voters.
Ethics in STL and MO Government Town Hall will be held 6:30–8 p.m. Monday, September 16 at Kol Rinah Congregation, 829 N. Hanley Rd. in University City.
Host organizations include St. Louis County NAACP, The League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis, Central Reform Congregation, American Promise - St. Louis Chapter, Show Me Integrity: Reforming Missouri Politics, National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis and Kol Rinah Congregation.
Public officials confirmed to attend include Hazel Erby, St. Louis County Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy (D-District 5); and St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas (R-District 6). County Executive Sam Page and the rest of the County Council have been invited.
“Fundamental reforms are needed to ensure transparency and accountability,” the coalition stated. “A change in leadership alone does not sufficiently ensure an ethical, equitable, representative government. Big donors and special interests still have too much influence, and we need to give power back to voters.”
To RSVP, go to ShowMeIntegrity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.