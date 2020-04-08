Bi-Development, which operates Metro Transit, announced the death of a worker from COVID-19.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of one of our own Bi-State Development team members due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said in a statement Tuesday night. “The impacts of this horrible disease are devastating, and today’s loss is a stark reminder of the serious threat COVID-19 poses to our families, friends, and communities.”
To date, 14 Bi-State Development Metro Transit team members have tested positive for COVID-19 from six different locations, the statement said. “In response, anyone who had close contact with these team members was identified and reached out to directly. Those individuals were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. In addition, the facilities and areas where potential exposure occurred have been sanitized and disinfected using CDC guidelines.”
The statement also said Bi-State Development takes the health and safety of its employees and customers seriously and encourages everyone to exercise caution and take all appropriate health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Tonight, we offer our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our teammate and remain committed to measures intended to keep our team members safer.”
One measure some transit workers would like to see are plexiglass barriers to further protect bus operators.
“There’s no way to block a person from coming up here,” a quarantined worker told The American before the COVID-19 death was announced. “We’ve had several passengers approach operators and we had to tell them to stand back behind the double yellow lines.”
Metro painted those double lines to separate commuter space and operator space. In addition, drivers have personal protective equipment or PPEs, Metro is not collecting fares on the bus and it has passengers boarding and leaving the buses via the rear door, so they don’t walk past the driver. And as of this week, Metro says its operators are equipped with N95 masks.
Yesterday, Jessica Mefford-Miller, executive director of Metro Transit, said she has not received a request for plexiglass personally, but because buses are not stationary, there are important distinctions to consider.
“Any barriers onboard our buses have to be moveable, because the operator does not have an exit door on the driver’s side, but it has to be something that is able to easily and, in an emergency, open and close. It has to be something that does not inhibit their view of their right side-view mirror. And it has to be something that can attach, given all the equipment that we have, including a farebox that is adjacent to the right to the operator cabin.” Mefford-Miller said.
Metro does have barriers right now on 104 of its 409 buses. “These barriers, just like plexiglass barriers that you’re seeing at grocery stores – they are not vapor barriers. They would be spill barriers,” she said. “So, if someone would spit or sneeze or something like that on an operator, they would presumably be a barrier to that transmission of fluid.”
She said Metro Transit is looking at options for a temporary barrier – which would be an interim solution that is not produced by the manufacturer.
Whenever a worker tests positive for COVID-19 or must quarantine because of the coronavirus, Mefford-Miller said they have a detailed procedure for exactly what to do.
“We enact that immediately, beginning with cleaning of the vehicle and the affected workspace; identify potentially exposed employees and notification of those employees,” Mefford-Miller said, “When we become aware.”
Mefford-Miller said Metro Transit has conversations with the transit union daily during this pandemic. Reginald Howard, president of the Amalgamated Union Local 788, which represents transit workers, said deep cleaning of buses, trains and work areas have been a major concern.
“A lot of others have gotten professional people to come in and deep clean the facilities and buses, because … they work in that bus eight to 10 hours a day,” Howard said. “They want, basically speaking – their ‘home’ cleaned to make sure they are sanitized so they don’t get no germs or something from all the people who ride the buses.”
Mefford-Miller said the buses are getting cleaned at least twice a day and bus service was adjusted.
“All of our vehicles, our buses, our vans and our light rail vehicles, are being deep cleaned and disinfected each night (effective March 23). We reduced our bus service level. That’s allowing us to pull in most of those vehicles in for a midday sanitizing,” Mefford-Miller said. “We are also deep cleaning all of our operator facilities at our divisions each night and we are also implementing fogging – which is using airborne chemicals at night … about every four days at every facility to try and address airborne transmission of the coronavirus.”
She said they brought in union reps to visit two of the facilities so see what they were doing and what chemicals they are using to clean and sanitize. They were also deep cleaning customer-facing areas, however late last week, they closed the public areas at its transit centers.
Howard said another concern that union members have involves buses carrying more passengers than they should, which can bring people closer together than the six-foot distance apart, currently considered physically safe under social distancing during the pandemic.
“That’s a consideration there, to try to rope off the first two seats on the bus to keep them further away from our operators,” Howard said. “Everybody is afraid, because people are dying from this.”
Mefford-Miller said “Every available operator we have is already out on the street; all of our resources are out there. We are deploying everything that we’ve got. Every day.”
She said they also conduct temperature screenings on all of their employees and contractors at all of its facilities each day.
Due in part to medical, self-imposed or company quarantine, Metro Transit reports absenteeism rates of 52 percent for bus and rail operators last week and are operating on a weekend schedule seven days a week.
“We did that primarily because of increased ridership and absenteeism of operators. We simply don’t have enough coming to work every day to support our full compliment of service and many of our routes have much lighter than normal ridership,” Mefford-Miller said.
Metro has asked that only essential workers and passengers traveling for essential services ride public transit at this time.
“My hope is that, as we as a society and a community, move through this crisis, one thing that we really need is greater compliance with the shelter in place and the stay at home orders in the communities that we serve,” Mefford-Miller said. “Frankly, there are too many people out traveling… and we are encouraging our leaders to encourage greater compliance… in order to inhibit the spread of this pandemic.”
Essential workers also rely on the public transit.
“We are carrying a lot of health care workers – people who are working in the grocery and the shipping industries, for example right now, to just keep our communities moving,” Mefford-Miller said. “And we would ask that people who are not making critical employment trips or critical trips to seek health care or groceries would refrain from using our system at this time.”
