The old saying goes “Actions speak louder than words,” and for essential workers like me, that’s never felt more true than it does now.
This past year, we’ve been on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. Janitors headed into work while millions worked from home. I clean St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where we come in contact with people from all over the country on a daily basis. Working at the airport every day I worry about getting sick and bringing Covid home to my daughter and granddaughter. Front-line workers are putting ourselves at risk to protect the public.
It took a pandemic for most of the world to recognize that our work has always been essential, yet janitors, our families and our communities have always recognized the important but quiet role we play. Still, our pay doesn’t reflect the importance of our work.
Last year before COVID-19 changed our lives, 2,100 St. Louis-area janitors were fighting for a strong new contract that paid what we’re worth. More than a hundred janitors, elected leaders and community allies rallied to demand a $15 wage, risking arrest in civil disobedience in the heart of downtown. Treasurer Tishaura Jones marched alongside us.
When I show up at the voting booth, I look for candidates who have shown up for me and my community. Treasurer Jones has stood with frontline janitors, fast food workers and healthcare workers time and time again for higher pay and the COVID protections we need to stay safe. In her office, she backed up her words with action by raising the wage to $15.
When lobbyists and special interests tried to sell control of our airport for their own profit, Treasurer Jones stood with us from the beginning to make sure Lambert is an economic engine for our entire city - not just billionaires.
More than a third of city voters believe St. Louis is on the wrong track, and we are more divided than ever. We need a proven leader with experience to bring working people together - Black, white and brown - for our common goals and a better future. We need a mayor who recognizes how reducing poverty with good union jobs and a $15 living wage strengthens our neighborhoods and makes St. Louis safer for us all.
Treasurer Jones is that leader. I’ve seen her dedication to our communities not just through her words but her actions. Her record of fighting for essential workers and our families - before few others recognized the importance of our work - makes her the best choice to lead St. Louis forward as our mayor.
Keyahanna Jackson is a St. Louis resident and an SEIU Local 1 St. Louis Lambert International Airport janitor.
