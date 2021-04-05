I am incredibly disappointed, frustrated, and saddened by the injustice coming from the City Justice Center. We have dysfunctional locks, unsafe conditions for those held in our facilities, and a seemingly apathetic city government.
I’ll work immediately with the Circuit Attorney and the US Attorney to move quickly to get those being held pre-trial established court dates and processed through the system.
Uprisings at our facilities due to unjust conditions and violations of the detainees’ rights are unacceptable.
-Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones, candidate for St. Louis mayor
