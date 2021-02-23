President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden stood with Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentleman Doug Emhoff, as they bowed their heads on the South portico of the White House while a Marine band played “Amazing Grace” in a ceremony on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, honoring over 500,000 lives lost in the U.S. to the coronavirus.
Biden, often referred to as “Healer-in-Chief”, earlier offered words of condolence: “To the loved ones left behind, I know all too well. I know what it’s like to not be there when it happens. I know what it’s like when you are there, holding their hands as they look into your eyes and slip away…”
He continued, “Those who have lost love ones, this is what I know -- they’re never truly gone. They’ll always be part of your heart.”
